Caddying for college: Local teen earns life-changing scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS — When considering college scholarships, one may not immediately think that a caddying job at a golf course could lead to one. However, one prestigious program is helping make that happen, including for one Indy high school grad who caddied her way to a full-ride scholarship.

18-year-old Sophie Perry, who just graduated from North Central High School, has spent the last four years honing her skills at Highland Golf & Country Club in Indianapolis.

Even on the hottest summer days, she is often found working diligently, learning the ins and outs of caddying, including waking up before 6 a.m. and carrying heavy bags.

WRTV

"I didn't know anything about caddying at all, or even golf, and so it was definitely a learning curve," Perry said. “I only became good at it in my second year.”

Initially, the scholarship seemed far-fetched for Perry. “I knew about the scholarship, but I thought it was so out of reach,” she said.

However, her dedication and encouragement from the foundation ultimately led her to apply and be accepted into the Evans Scholars program, a prestigious initiative through the Western Golf Association.

“Caddying is definitely such the underdog of sports scholarships,” Perry told WRTV.

Founded in 1930 by golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., the Evans Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program, aiming to create scholarship opportunities for deserving caddies.

“These kids are graduating within the top 10% of their high school class, if not better. Financial needs, a huge component of it, one of the main drivers, and each applicant,” said the foundation’s director, Nick Svarczkopf.

Perry was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA to earn the $125,000 scholarship.

“Both of my parents have very morally rewarded jobs, but it’s not always the most financially rewarding field," she explained. “So, it’s really great to not only have that financial burden but also to have that community.”

WRTV

Since its inception, the Evans Scholarship Foundation has awarded over 12,000 scholarships across the United States, and this year, they’ve awarded more than 360.

In Indiana, partner universities include Indiana University, Purdue University, and Notre Dame.

Svarczkopf himself is an alumnus of the Evans Scholars program. Now, as director of the foundation, he encourages students to apply for the program.

“If you're willing to work hard and you're a great student and you've got financial need, it's a great program to get involved in,” he said.

He shared that the program also teaches kids valuable skills, including networking, professionalism and perseverance.

Perry was one of 19 caddies across Indiana to earn the scholarship for the upcoming school year.

This fall, she will be attending Indiana University, where she plans to study biology, bringing her one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a doctor.

More information about the scholarship can be found HERE.