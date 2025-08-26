Carmel businesses see benefits, challenges with new DORA program

CARMEL — A new program in Carmel is giving residents and visitors more flexibility when it comes to enjoying a drink downtown.

For the past several months, the city has been testing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, which allows customers to purchase an alcoholic beverage from a participating business and carry it within a set boundary.

Drinks must be served in specially designed aluminum cups that clearly indicate they are part of the program.

Local businesses say the change has boosted sales.

“You can get old-fashioned in a cup now where you just couldn't do any of those kinds of things — so my sales have increased,” said Jeff Blair, owner of Fork and Ale House in Carmel's Midtown.

Blair said the aluminum cups cost more than plastic, but he sees value in them.

“We wanted it to be recyclable from the city standpoint and visible. I mean, you can't walk down the street without seeing this and understand that it's Dora,” Blair said.

Other business owners, while supportive of the program, note some challenges.

“We're kind of toying with the decision if we're going to charge people for cups or if, as a business, we're just going to eat that cost,” said Wine and Rind general manager Madeline Gordon.

Gordon said the biggest issue so far has been confusion among customers about where drinks can and cannot go.

“There just seems to be kind of a lack of communication with the community in general, when they're allowed to bring drinks into establishments from other places versus coming in, buying something and then carrying it out,” she said.

“You don't want to be argumentative. But at the same time, we have to protect our business.”

Despite those hurdles, both Gordon and Blair said they view the pilot program as a success.

“It's been good. It has brought some extra business in,” Gordon said.

Blair agreed.

“We all share the same common goal … to drive sales.”

More about the Carmel DORA program and participating establishments can be found on the city's website.