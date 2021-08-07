Carmel Clay Schools shifting start times amid bus driver shortage

CARMEL — Changes are coming to this year's school schedule for Carmel Clay students as the district deals with a bus driver shortage.

The district announced this week students who live a mile or less away from their school will not be offered bus services. Those students will either have to walk or get a ride.

The City of Carmel announced Saturday elementary students will start class 10 minutes earlier with school buildings opening at 7:15 a.m.

Middle school students will start class 20 minutes earlier, and high school students will start 20 minutes later.

Signalized mid-block crossings are being installed near schools, and police officers will be around the schools to monitor speeding cars and for general safety. The City says more measures are being explored, and the district will work with police on any additional safety measures.

