Carmel fire believed to be caused by lightning strike

CARMEL — Carmel Fire Department is investigating a fire believed to be caused by lightning.

According to the department, crews responded to a residence fire in the 2500 block of Tullamore Ct. on Friday.

A social media post shows the blazes coming out of the roof of the home.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Carmel Fire said all signs point to the fire being caused by lightning, however an investigation is ongoing.

A lightning strike in Greenwood was also believed to be the cause of another fire this week.

