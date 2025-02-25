Carmel High School staff members work to save man's life

CARMEL — A service trip to Carmel High School in early December changed Bradley Holdcraft’s life forever.

Holdcraft, who works for Ricoh Business Solutions, found himself facing a dire medical emergency when he suffered what is known as a "widow maker" heart attack, caused by a 100% blockage in the left descending artery.

“I got to work, got into the building, was getting ready to go get some printers, and after that, nothing,” Holdcraft said.

An unexpected heart attack struck him, he says he isn't sure if he would've survived waiting for the paramedics.

Just seconds after the cardiac event, the school's teachers, administration, and nurse rushed to provide help.

"It was just a matter of people springing into action,” Carmel High School Principal Dr. Tim Phares said.

Nursing Coordinator Candace Hardy provided CPR and attached one of the school's automatic defibrillators.

"I got up from my desk and grabbed the supplies that I needed to help. We realized it was a dire situation, so we grabbed the AED and got them hooked up,” Hardy shared.

Thanks to the prompt response from the school’s staff, Holdcraft survived.

“Without their help, everyone's help, the outcomes could have been very, very different,” he said, expressing his gratitude for their life-saving efforts.

In a special recognition event held by the Carmel Clay School Board, all the teachers and nurses who played a role in the rescue were honored.

Holdcraft made a special surprise appearance to thank those who helped save his life.

“Just very thankful, very blessed,” he explained. “I appreciate their willingness to step up and help. That’s not something that everyone can do.”

Holdcraft’s experience has given him a renewed perspective on life.

Now he encourages anyone, regardless of health, to get their heart checked regularly.

"Do not assume anything. Go get checked. You know, most heart scans are covered by insurance at little to no cost. Don't leave it to chance," Holdcraft pleaded.

To schedule a heart scan, contact your medical care provider. More information on heart health can be found on the American Heart Association's website.