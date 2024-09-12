Carmel Housing Task Force working to address rising home prices

CARMEL — The city of Carmel is taking the first step to making homes more affordable.

On Thursday, Carmel’s Housing Task Force presented the findings of an eight-month long project initiated by first term Mayor Sue Finkam.

The report focuses on a lack of options for home buyers seeking to purchase middle housing that appeals to first time home buyers and seniors that look to downsize.

The report focused on key areas of concerns, including a lack of supply, an increase in shifting demand, density and growth, and economic development.

The report also shows the lack of affordable housing in Carmel.

City Counselor Adam Aasen served on the task force in an effort to bring more housing options to those who live in the north Indianapolis suburb.

“The median home price in Carmel is $580,000, so the average person can't afford the average home in our community,” explained Aasen. “We're not even doing a good job for people at the median income in our community. So, we need to convey that to elected officials, to home builders, to a lot of different people, to make sure they know we need to do a better job creating housing stock that works for people who are working in our community."

Immediately following the presentation, Finkam headed west to Carmel’s newest housing development project, Flora by Onyx+East.

The $61 million community coming to West Carmel will feature 121 homes upon completion, including single-family residences, rooftop-deck townhomes, pitched-roof townhomes and courtyard duet homes.

“We need more of this type of housing,” explained Finkam ahead of the ribbon cutting.

Onyx+East CEO Kelli Lawrence say this type of housing is exactly what the market desires.

“We really believe in providing that diversity of housing options and price points and looking for those locations where those options don't really exist. And so that's the specialty of what we do," Lawrence said.

The homes start in the 400’s which is nearly $200,000 less than the median single family home in Carmel.

The full report is available below.