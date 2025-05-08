Carmel launches investigation into actions surrounding Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, IN — Tensions are rising in Carmel as city leaders launch an investigation into the reasoning behind four leaders resigning from their roles within the Christkindlmarkt over the span of a few months.

Amanda Baird, a vendor at the market, expressed her fears for the community’s holiday staple.

"I believe we owe a lot to the market. It means the whole world to us to be able to show up each Christmas season," she said.

"If the city were not to have the market, right, I would be left with a lot of product that I wouldn't have an outlet for."

Conflict began earlier this fall when Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam removed two members from the Christkindlmarkt board to alleviate the financial burden on taxpayers. A third, Susan McDermott, resigned days later.

Finkam emphasized in October that her involvement in the winter market was to ensure efficiency in city funds provided to the market.

“I was elected to make tough decisions. To protect lives, safeguard tax dollars and keep Carmel special," Finkam said during Monday's city council meeting.

Last week, Maria Rosenfeld, who had served as the market’s president and CEO for the past eight years, announced her resignation, claiming her leadership was “undermined” by the newly appointed board.

In a resignation letter obtained by WRTV, Rosenfeld cited a lack of support from the board and exclusion from key decisions as reasons for her departure. She addresses concerns about the board's independence and a perceived undermining of her authority, culminating in an April 16 meeting that failed to acknowledge the market's achievements and instead focused on fiscal challenges.

The turmoil prompted Carmel City Council members to call for an investigation into the rift.

"When board members quit, that raises issues, raises concerns. Why did that happen?” At-large Council Member Jeff Worrell said. “I still am not clear on that.”

Worrell underscored the importance of the Christkindlmarkt for local tourism, asserting it is essential for keeping taxes low in Carmel.

“Without tourism, my taxes would be $900 higher,” he noted.

The investigation seeks to delve deeper into the motivations behind the changes and their implications for the market and the community.

“We're going to do everything we can to make sure the market is successful for 2025," Worrell explained.

Former board member Sue McDermott has filed a civil lawsuit against the city and Mayor Finkam. In a statement, she said she hopes the lawsuit brings out the truth behind the recent changes:

"I am hopeful that this lawsuit will finally prompt the disclosure of the truth regarding the City’s actions and false statements. I served my detailed Tort Claim Notice on the City and Mayor in January seeking to resolve this matter. They chose not to respond. Our elected officials need to be truthful in their statements and motivations, and need to be called out when their false statements are aimed at and harm citizens."

In a contrasting statement, Mayor Finkam affirmed her commitment to the Christkindlmarkt's legacy:

“The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is one of the nation’s most beloved holiday traditions, and with planning for this year’s event fully underway, it will continue to bring joy to our community this year and for years to come. We are committed to honoring the market’s legacy while embracing new opportunities to enhance and grow this cherished tradition.”

Rosenfeld, despite her departure, remains optimistic about the market’s future.

"I'm grateful to Councilor Locke and to all Carmel City Council members for their thoughtful dialogue at the May 5th City Council meeting. I want what is best for the City of Carmel and for the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. I’m happy to participate in the investigation, and I'm hopeful that the investigation will provide an opportunity for many important questions to be answered and for meaningful changes to be implemented.”

Maria Rosenfeld's full resignation letter:

Dear Members of the CCI Board,

It is impossible to put into words how much the last eight years have meant to me. I am so honored to have served the Carmel community as the founding CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. I have worked alongside such talented coworkers, partners, sponsors, entertainers, vendors, and volunteers. Our collective dedication to upholding the highest standards of cultural authenticity and event management resulted in a truly special, best-in-class event.

My tenure at CCI brought national and international recognition to the annual Carmel Christkindlmarkt. Under my direction, the Market was awarded top honors by USA Today, Indy’s Best Things Competition, the Indiana Tourism Association Awards and the Current in Carmel, along with being featured in National Geographic in 2023 and 2024. I spearheaded the initiative to bring the first Glühwein Pyramid to the United States along with authentic German food and gifts, such as the Feuerzangenbowle, in 2024. I was also the first American to be appointed to the European Excellent Christmas Market Association (EECMA) Board – a prestigious organization comprised of top leaders in the international Christmas market industry.

In 2024, the Market welcomed nearly 10,000 visitors each day, and its total sales eclipsed $9.6 million – a 5% increase from the previous year – leading to $24.3 million in economic impact for Hamilton County.

After extensive prayer and careful consideration, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign my employment with CCI effective Wednesday, April 30. This decision is the result of numerous factors, but in summary it has become abundantly clear to me that this board does not want me in this role as a high functioning, visionary CEO for the organization. Since last fall, I have been excluded from key decisions involving the Market, and I have been prevented from speaking on behalf of the Market in situations in which the voice of the CEO is paramount. As a result, my leadership as CEO has been undermined.

By way of examples:

● Last fall, I was excluded from discussions regarding the termination of two board members and the appointment of new board members. I knew nothing about those changes until after they happened.

● I was excluded from (and knew nothing about) the board meeting in which the CCI board adopted a new operating agreement with the City. The new board members did not consult with me regarding the terms of that operating agreement before it was signed.

● Earlier this year when we began negotiations with the City for an amended operating agreement, I presented several thoughtful recommendations to Board Chair Maddie Augustus. Many of these recommendations were not presented to the City at all, and several of my concerns about the agreement were disregarded.

● When we met with the City representatives to discuss the amendment, Maddie served as the spokesperson for CCI and I was limited in terms of what I was allowed to say. Once again, the amended agreement was signed by the board on April 16 without my involvement or input on the final version.

● When the Affiliate Review Committee met on April 16 for the specific purpose of reviewing the City’s relationship with CCI, I was instructed by Maddie not to speak at the meeting. I could have addressed many of the concerns that were raised in that review with the Committee, but I was expressly prohibited from doing so.

Candidly, given my experience and success in leading this organization for the past eight years, it is untenable that my voice as CEO would be silenced in both public and private communications with the City and that my recommendations would be rejected outright. If this board trusted me to lead this organization as its CEO, then there would be no reason to silence me in any forum or to disregard my constructive input.

In addition, I am concerned about the independence of this board. As you know, Maddie works for the same firm as Marilee Springer, the outside legal counsel who has been spearheading the review of CCI on behalf of the City, which undermines her ability to serve as an independent director. In addition, Zac Johnson is the CFO for the City, also undermining his independence as a director. The fact that this board signed both operating agreements without including me fully in the process is reflective of my concern.

Even given the incredible success of the Market in 2024, and although I substantially met my goals, the board elected to focus on factors beyond my control when reviewing my performance. The board focused on budget overages that were the result of unbudgeted expenses associated with making payments to the City and the delay in updating governing documents resulted from unanticipated delays in negotiating the operating agreement with the City. So ultimately, I was held accountable for circumstances that were outside my control, even though the Market

performed exceptionally well despite many challenges.

It became clear to me that I needed to leave my position during the Affiliate Review Committee meeting on April 16. The meeting did not celebrate the Market’s achievements and its incredible positive impact on the City, but rather focused on fiscal challenges (caused largely by the City’s abrupt shift in expectations of the Market) and the need for CCI to reevaluate staffing and compensation. Even though all the members of the CCI board were present at that meeting, no one stepped up to advocate for the Market or our staff, nor did any board member seek to address the concerns that were raised by the City.

Given all of this, it is clear that the time has come for me to step down from CCI. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have led this remarkable endeavor. I leave proud of all I have accomplished in my role as CEO and wish the Market nothing but the best for the future.

Sincerely,

Maria Adele Rosenfel