Carmel postpones marathon due to weather

CARMEL — Carmel Marathon organizers announced on Wednesday that the marathon weekend will be postponed due to weather concerns.

According to the post on Instagram, the marathon will now take place on Sunday, May 31.

"We’ve received multiple reports, including from the National Weather Service, of potentially dangerous storms on Saturday. The safety of everyone involved has always been, and continues to be, our top priority," the post reads. "We waited as long as we could to make the call, hoping the forecast would change. Now that it’s clear that isn’t going to happen, we wanted to give everyone as much notice as possible."

The post continues with options and instructions for those already registered to participate:



If you want to run with us on May 31, no action is needed. Your registration will roll forward to the new date automatically. You can defer your registration to 2027 (April 17, 2027) at no cost. This can be done by logging in to your RunSignUp account, going to your Profile, and clicking “Manage Registration” next to the Carmel Marathon Weekend. Then, click “Defer Registration” in the gray bar. You can run the event virtually and we will mail your shirt and medal. All runners have received an email that includes a link to complete a form if you select this option.

"We recognize that this isn’t ideal, but we’re committed to providing a safe event for everyone, and our best opportunity to do that is by providing these options," wrote Carmel Marathon organizers.

Organizers said they will share more details about the new date when plans are finalized.

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