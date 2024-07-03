Carmel woman hopeful after participating in clinical trial for new Alzheimer's drug

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly approved drug is a sign of hope for thousands of Hoosiers facing Alzheimer’s disease and the loved ones who care for them.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an Eli Lilly drugfor people with early signs of Alzheimer’s.

WRTV's Amber Grigley met a Carmel woman who participated in the trial. She shares with us what it means to be able to slow down the disease.

"I'm just, I feel overwhelmed. I've been very emotional today. Because now there's so much hope for other people with the same diagnosis that I have," Patricia Bishara said.

Bishara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six and a half years ago.

"When I heard the diagnosis, my first thoughts were, I won't remember my children and my grandchildren's names in five years," Bishara said.

Patricia applied for clinical trials but didn't qualify, until she was screened and accepted for Eli Lilly’s trial.

"I had 41 infusions, and I just finished a few weeks ago, the beginning of June," Bishara said.

41 months of treatment provided the Bishara family with hope.

"Look at how I am six and a half years later, and I'm doing so well. I'm sorry if I'm getting emotional. But it's just such a wonderful thing that's happening. I mean, these are happy tears now because it's such a wonderful thing that's happened for so many of us all over the world," Bishara said.

"The new drug is called Kisunla. And it can slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease again when it's provided to those living in the early stages of the disease," Natalie Sutton, Chapter Executive of Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said.

Sutton tells Amber, that more than 121,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Indiana, with more than 216,000 family members and friends caring for them.

"It's a progressive brain disease that has been fatal. And until recently, there hasn't been a way to slow, stop, or prevent Alzheimer's disease," Sutton said.

A step forward, Sutton said is just the beginning of endless opportunities for families.

"We have to continue that work, we have to continue investing in science,” Sutton said.

Kisunla is one of two drugs that's been shown to delay cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Patricia says it's timing that can make all the difference.

"When you feel that there is an issue, or there is someone that one of your friends or neighbors or anyone that you feel might have an issue, don't feel embarrassed to say something to them. It's not anything that is contagious. It's not anything to be ashamed of. And you might be really helping them out," Bishara said.

Eli Lilly says two percent of patients experienced certain serious "adverse events" during the drug trial. They say the drug can help patients live independent lives, for longer.

You can find more information at the Alzheimer’s Association. Support and information from the Alzheimer’s Association are available for free anytime, day or night, for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers at 800.272.3900.