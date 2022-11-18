'I have faith in what's in front of me': Six years later, a Flora mom remembers her four girls

FLORA — Hearing their names — Keyana, Kierelle, Keyara and Kionne — brings their mother Gaylin Rose to tears.

"I'm just lost, Rafael. To be honest, I'm lost at this point," Rose said.

The fire on Nov. 21, 2016, killed all four girls. No arrests have been made in the arson investigation.

"I have faith in what's in front of me. I think I just want it to go fast. I think I want things to go fast in the process of it because I feel it's not fair," Rose said.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter says hours before announcing the arrest in the Delphi case on October 31, he stopped and visited the site of the fatal fire.

"It was just a moment of peace and silence for me. I hope that one day we can explain exactly what happened with those beautiful little girls," Carter said.

Rose says not knowing what happened or who is responsible is a "blockage" in her life.

"My life will never be the same without my babies unless I really, really (pause) figure this out," she said. "We haven't gotten to the bottom of it. "

State police say the investigation is active and not a cold case.

