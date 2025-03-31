Cars and Cards: Hundreds of fans attend IndyCar Trading Card event

INDIANAPOLIS—As May approaches, excitement is building among drivers and fans preparing for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

On Sunday, an event at the Indy Card Exchange offered fans an opportunity to meet their favorite NTT IndyCar series drivers and trade the Parkside Collectibles IndyCar trading cards.

“We had cars on track last week for a road course test, and soon we'll have the oval test,” explained Michael Kaltenmark, the Speedway's Senior Director of Marketing “People will really feel like it’s May, and the Indianapolis 500 will be here before we know it.”

The event, which featured drivers Marcus Ericsson, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey and Marcus Armstrong provided fans with an exclusive opportunity to collect signed Parkside trading cards.

“Today, they get an opportunity to meet four IndyCar drivers and get exclusive signed cards,” Katlenmark explained.

The trading cards have become a hit amongst drivers and fans.

“We’ve needed trading cards for a long time. It’s super cool to see the fan reception over the last couple of years,” said driver Conor Daly.

Fans braved the elements to secure their spot at the event, some traveling from as far as Kentucky.

Thomas Buckley and Madeline Schaffner were among those who made the journey.

“We love all the drivers here,” Buckley noted.

“It’s great to be around them, and it’s just a fantastic kickoff to get ready for the Indy 500. We can’t wait for May.”

Many IndyCar fans say the sport is made more special because of the accessibility fans have to the drivers.

This sense of connection is reciprocated by the drivers.

“We wouldn’t be here without our fans. We want to put on the best show possible for them and show our appreciation," Daly explained.

“It’s the greatest lead-up to the greatest month in sports,” Daly added as he previewed the weeks ahead.

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 25.