Mayor: Service member killed in Afghanistan was from Logansport

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from explosion from outside Kabul's airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Posted at 8:19 PM, Aug 27, 2021
LOGANSPORT — One of the U.S. service members killed in attacks Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan was from Logansport, Mayor Chris Martin said in a Facebook post.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him," Martin said. "Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others."

Martin didn't release the man's name. WRTV is working to confirm his identity.

The man was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attacks near the Kabul airport where people gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

