Mayor: Service member killed in Afghanistan was from Logansport

LOGANSPORT — One of the U.S. service members killed in attacks Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan was from Logansport, Mayor Chris Martin said in a Facebook post.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him," Martin said. "Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others."

Martin didn't release the man's name. WRTV is working to confirm his identity.

The man was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attacks near the Kabul airport where people gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

