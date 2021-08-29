U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, from Logansport, killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT — One of the U.S. service members killed in attacks Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan was Marine Corps Corporal Humberto Sanchez from Logansport, Indiana.

The town of nearly 18,000 is mourning one of its own as flags fly at half-staff across the state.

Cpl. Sanchez, 22, joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

He was based out of Camp Pendleton in California.

Logansport High School Principal Matt Jones said Sanchez was one of six students to enlist in the Marines from his class.

"He was honored to be putting on the Marine uniform to serve his country," Jones said in a statement to WRTV.

Jones described Humberto as a popular student who played on the soccer team at Logansport High School.

"Humberto was a smart, athletic young man who was popular, well-liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches, and teachers," Jones said. "He played varsity soccer, took honors and dual credit classes and was in the homecoming court his senior year. Humberto was also a dedicated artist who took many art classes."

"We are extremely sad about the loss of Humberto and the other soldiers - so heartbreaking," Jones said in a statement to WRTV. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy."

Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attacks at a Kabul airport on Thursday.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him," Logansport Mayor Chris Martin said. "Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others."

On Friday, Gov. Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor all those whose lives were lost.

He also released the following statement:

"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom. While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how."

"He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss," Rep. Jim Baird, IN-04, said in a tweet. "May we never forget Corporal Sanchez’s name or his heroism to a grateful nation. As the family grieves, I ask fellow Hoosiers to please join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Another 18 service members were injured in the same attack, all of whom were evacuated from Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense on Saturday identified the 11 Marines, Navy sailor, and Army Special Forces soldier who died.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

The bodies of all 13 service members arrived back on American soil Saturday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in the "dignified transfer" ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The president and first lady also met privately with the families of all 13 troops.