Ceasefire Indy holds 4th annual Friendsgiving to serve community, honor Ron Gee

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization held its annual “Friendsgiving” on Saturday in hopes of serving the community and honoring its founder who was shot and killed in July.

Ron Gee, the founder of Ceasefire Indy, would host the event annually for those in need. He would cook the food himself and feed as many people as possible ahead of Thanksgiving.

“There may be somebody who won’t have a meal with their family or maybe not even have a Thanksgiving because they have to work or something, so this is a great opportunity for them to come out and have a nice meal,” Gee’s sister, Whitney Frieson, said.

Frieson says Gee would go door-to-door seeking donations to give his all to those in need.

Gee tragically died in July after he was shot and killed at a Citgo gas station located at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Now, in his absence, his family and community members continued the “Friendsgiving” to honor his legacy.

“Keeping his memory alive. Doing this event will help me get through the holidays to remember him,” Frieson said. “I have big shoes to fill because he was way more active and in the community than I am, but I feel like I can try to fill those shoes.”

This year marks the fourth annual “Friendsgiving.” The owner of the Soul Food Shack opened her doors to help host the event.

“His legacy will not die,” Frieson said.

To learn more about Ceasefire Indy, click here.