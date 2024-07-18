Community activist, founder of 'Cease Fire Indy' Ron Gee killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the city's most prominent community activists, Ron Gee, has died, according to multiple fellow community leaders and friends.

Gee was shot and killed at a Citgo gas station located at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue on Thursday.

In October 2022, Gee told WRTV that he called Indianapolis home for as long as he could remember. He ran a nonprofit called Cease Fire Indy that works to create positive change within the community.

Gee also owned 1313 Eatery on the city's east side.

In November 2023, WRTV again talked to Gee after a fire closed 1313 Eatery.

Gee was previously shot around Christmas in 2018.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at the gas station. Fellow community leaders and friends of Gee tell WRTV the person found fatally shot at the gas station was Gee.