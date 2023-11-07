Center Grove closing school for Total Solar Eclipse on April 8

JOHNSON COUNTY — Indianapolis will have a front-row seat for a once-in-a-lifetime sight next year -- The total Solar Eclipse. Local schools are preparing.

Center grove schools announced it will use a waiver day and close all schools the day of the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. This will extend the district's spring break by an extra day.

According to the district, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security predicts traffic jams and other safety concerns the day of the eclipse.

Center grove will also send eclipse glasses home with students.

Preparation for the big day is happening all throughout Central Indiana.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August of 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205. Another total solar eclipse will not occur again in Indiana until 2099.

Right now, you can book camping reservations at state parks.

You can also buy tickets for Eclipse viewing events.