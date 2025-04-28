Central Indiana county hoping to lead the way in addressing childcare shortage

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN — Finding affordable childcare is proving to be a significant challenge for families in Hamilton County, where the demand for daycare slots is outpacing availability.

Local business leaders and childcare providers are coming together to address the crisis, citing costs and workforce shortages as major barriers to meeting families' needs.

WRTV

Rebecca Cunningham, owner of Orange Daisy Bilingual School in Westfield, highlighted the overwhelming demand she faces from parents even before their children are born.

"Kids aren't even born yet. Their parents are already contacting me, 'Hey, do you have a spot?'" she said.

Cunningham noted a shift in family dynamics.

"I think there are less of stay-at-home parents, and it's more of a, they got to go to work, and they got to put their kids somewhere. And I mean, cost of preschool is also really expensive too," she explained.

The struggle is echoed by Mike Thibodeau, CEO of Invest Hamilton County, who revealed that the average yearly cost of childcare in the county exceeds $20,000.

“Cost was the number one barrier that we saw,” Thibodeau said.

WRTV

This high expense is creating a hurdle for families trying to balance work and childcare.

"Over 60% of employers in the community said candidates for potential positions frequently or sometimes mentioned childcare availability during the interview process," Thibodeau added.

To combat these issues, Thibodeau's organization is spearheading a childcare action plan aimed at creating over 9,000 additional daycare slots in the next decade.

"We'll develop a childcare coalition that's going to operate at a countywide level. We're also going to work to expand the number of centers within the community that are participating in state and federal assistance," he said, emphasizing the need for greater participation in aid programs.

“I’m very intimidated by the idea of 9,000 seats in a decade, I'll be honest. But I know that we are a community that collaborates and that does things," he added.

Cunningham remains hopeful amidst the challenges. "Yeah, I do hope. I mean, I guess we'll see at this point," she remarked, signaling a willingness to work towards a solution.

More information on the plan can be found on the Invest Hamilton County website.