Central Indiana food pantries meet needs during winter months

INDIANAPOLIS — Below-freezing temperatures are expected to stay here in Central Indiana throughout the rest of the week.

This winter weather can be potentially dangerous for those facing food insecurity.

“During the winter months you have high utility bills so if you’re gonna heat your apartment or house, it’s gonna cost a lot more," Executive Director of Crooked Creek Food Pantry Kathy Hahn Keiner said.

Budgets can be tight in the winter for Hoosier families.

“There’s inflation, grocery prices are high, fuel prices are high, transportation, housing, utilities. People have to make really difficult decisions: do I pay for food or do I pay for my rent?”

Keiner says hunger relief agencies like hers work to ensure folks don’t have to make that decision.

Crooked Creek expects to serve about 50,000 families a year, which is more than double the amount they served in 2021.

“We know it’s not easy for people to visit a food pantry. It’s important for us to distribute the food with respect and dignity," she said.

Peter Zubler with St Vincent de Paul says his pantries are also seeing increased foot traffic right now.

“We see a spike in shoppers at our pantry and most pantries in the city as a result of seasonal employment. We speculate that’s a big part of it. Folks are no longer able to be gainfully employed," Zubler said.

The harsh weather and poor road conditions create additional barriers.

“This makes travel much more dangerous and treacherous, especially folks on their feet or using bikes or public transportation," he said.

The recent winter storm closed many food pantries across Central Indiana, including St. Vincent de Paul.

Zubler says more than 90% of his staff is volunteers and their safety took priority.

“With the sidewalks being impassable and the parking lots, we didn’t want anyone coming in and being in harm's way by any stretch," he said.

If you are unsure of which pantries are open near you, he recommends downloading the Community Compass app to your phone or dialing 211.

You can find more information about St. Vincent de Paul and Crooked Creek food pantries here.