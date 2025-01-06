Need to stay warm? Officials are offering tips while warming centers open across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The fresh blanket of snow brought to Central Indiana by a winter storm on Sunday and Monday will ensure cold temperatures for the rest of the week.

Officials with Duke Energy offered some tips on how to stay warm as low temperatures in the area may drop below zero degrees.

Set the thermostat a couple of degrees lower than normal to make it easier on both your heating systems and wallets

Change air filters and schedule regular maintenance for heating systems

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days and close them at night

Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room

Set water heaters to 120 degrees or less as water heating is typically the second biggest user of energy in a home

If you are unable to afford your heating costs, contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for help.

WATCH | Experts share tips on how to be energy-efficient

Staying warm without breaking the bank

If you are without heat due to a power outage caused by a winter storm, AES has provided a list of steps to take:



Plan and prepare. Make sure you have an emergency storm kit ready, develop an emergency plan and be prepared before the storm in case the electricity goes out.

Before use, have your fireplace or wood stove cleaned to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Notify AES Indiana right away to report an outage. Call 317-261-8111 to report a downed power line.

Should your power go out:

Gather everyone in the most insulated and interior room available.

Turn off and unplug most electronic devices to avoid a power surge. Leave one light on to know when the power has been restored.

Keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36-48 hours in a fully loaded freezer, while a half-full freezer will keep food frozen for 24 hours if the door is kept closed, according to AES Indiana.

Consider taking the time to check on neighbors, especially those with medical conditions.

Warming Centers

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Health and Safety, Indianapolis parks and public library centers may be used as warming centers during business hours.

Indy Park listed the following parks as warming centers:



Broad Ripple Park Family Center

Brookside Park Family Center

Christian Park Family Center

Eagle Creek Park Family Center

Ellenberger Park Family Center

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center

Garfield Park Arts Center

Garfield Park Conservatory

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park Family Center

Municipal Gardens Family Center

Perry Park Family Center

Pride Park Family Center

Rhodius Park Family Center

Riverside Park Family Center

Stanley Strade Park (formerly known as Bethel Park)

Thatcher Park Family Center

Washington Park Family Center

Watkins Park Family Center

Windsor Village Park Family Center

Please view opening hours, which include upcoming holiday hours, here.

Those experiencing homelessness can visit shelters funded by the city and operated by Wheeler Mission.