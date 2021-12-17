Central Indiana school districts respond to viral 'TikTok challenge' encouraging threats of violence toward schools on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Several central Indiana school districts sent out notifications to parents on Thursday alerting them that they were monitoring a viral 'TikTok challenge' currently circulating that encourages making threats of violence towards schools.

The challenge, which dubs Friday, December 17 as "National Shoot Up Your School Day," encourages students to make threats of violence against their school.

Multiple districts tell WRTV and families they are aware and are closely monitoring the situation, but they have not been made aware of any credible threats.

While WRTV does not generally report on vague or unsubstantiated threats, due to the widespread nature of the message that is being shared, we felt it necessary to tell our viewers what is being said and how local schools and police departments are handling the messages.

According to our sister station, WCPO, the challenge was the most-searched-for thing on Google in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, with results showing news stories from across the country.

WRTV has reached out to dozens of school districts across central Indiana and has received responses back from several, including Anderson, Carmel-Clay and Franklin schools. All of which say they have been in close contact with local police and have found no credible threats aimed at their districts at this time.

Many school districts have stated they will have increased police presence on Friday, out of an abundance of caution.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss with your children that inappropriate comments, posts or jokes about threats of violence on social media can have serious consequences," the note sent to Noblesville School parents said.

Multiple police departments have already shared messages with their communities as well, noting they have been alerted of the messages being shared and that they will assist their local school districts in whatever way needed.

Below are some of the specific responses WRTV has received from school districts across central Indiana.

At Anderson Community Schools we have been in close contact with our local police, building administrators, and other key school personnel regarding the social media posts on TikTok. No one has evidence of any threat locally or involving any of our schools. With that said, since there has been no confirmed threat locally, we have not sent out a message to parents at this time. However, we continue to monitor this situation closely and will be increasing police presence at our buildings tomorrow out of precaution. Brad Meadows, Director of District and Community Engagement at Anderson Community Schools

We have recently been made aware of a national TikTok trend regarding threats of school violence on Friday, December 17. There are no threats specific to Noblesville Schools. Schools will be in session tomorrow and as always, our Noblesville Police Department resource officers and safety dogs will be actively monitoring our buildings and operations.



Please take this opportunity to discuss with your children that inappropriate comments, posts or jokes about threats of violence on social media can have serious consequences.



We encourage parents to closely monitor their child’s social media activity and for students to speak with an adult if they see or hear something concerning. Concerns should be reported to the police, school leaders, or through our confidential SpeakUp App (on student iPads).



Noblesville Schools, in a message sent to families

Dear CCS Families,



We have seen very early reports of a new national social media challenge on TikTok regarding threats of school violence for Friday, December 17. The challenge originated outside of Indiana and there are no specific threats to Carmel Clay Schools.



Parents are encouraged to discuss appropriate online behavior with their children. Any threat of violence can have very serious consequences.



As always, any concern should be reported directly to school administration, the Carmel Police Department or through the StopIt system.

Carmel Clay Schools