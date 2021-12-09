Second 13-year-old arrested this week in connection to threat at Riverside Junior High School

FISHERS — Police arrested a 13-year-old Fishers boy Thursday after he allegedly made a verbal threat involving a bomb at Riverside Junior High School.

Fishers Police say officers were quickly able to determine no credible threat existed and located the student and his parents. The boy was arrested for false informing.

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly made a threat against the same school. Police say the two threats are "completely independent" from each other.

The Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Hamilton County Juvenile Probation approved the criminal charge and the student was released to the custody of his parents.

