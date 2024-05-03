Central Indiana's fallen officers remembered during memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — The families and friends of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty came together under one roof to lean on each other.

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police's annual memorial service on Friday recognized fallen officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies in Marion County.

"It is a blood covenant, an exchange between service and sacrifice," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 president Rick Snyder.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said his life was particularly affected by one line-of-duty death.

"My friend Jake Laird, who I worked with on my shift," Bailey said. "We were great friends and I miss him every single day."

Officer Laird was shot and killed on Indianapolis' south side nearly 20 years ago. A state law which allows officers to seize weapons was dedicated to Laird after his death.

Bailey said he now spends his life honoring Laird's memory.

"We go about our lives doing the best we can to make them proud if they were here with us today," Bailey said. "That's what I've done since 2004: living up to the expectations that I know he has for me. That's all I can do."

The ceremony also featured Jennifer Leath, the mother of Breann Leath, IMPD's last on-duty death.

"My question was why," said Leath. "Why did you give me this beautiful person to raise and teach her to make a difference in the world only to snatch her away from us so quickly."

