How Indiana's Jake Laird Law works

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's red flag law was established after a tragedy that happened on Aug. 18, 2004.

On that day, Kenneth Anderson went on a rampage in the 2700 block of Dietz Street with an SKS rifle and two handguns. He first killed his mother and then began firing shots around the neighborhood.

The first Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer to arrive at the scene was shot and injured in his vehicle, but he was able to retreat. Anderson then shot four more officers, including Jake Laird, who later died from his injuries.

A police officer places a carnation on the casket of Indianapolis Police Patrolman Timothy "Jake" Laird during a funeral in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 23, 2004. Laird, 31, was killed Wednesday by a gunman who sprayed a city neighborhood with bullets from an assault rifle after authorities said he fatally shot his mother. Another officer shot and killed the gunman, Kenneth Anderson, 33, who police said had a history of mental problems.

Months earlier in 2004, Anderson had been taken to St. Francis Hospital for an emergency detention. During the investigation, officers removed weapons from his home. Anderson demanded they be returned and received them from police in March 2004.

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels signed a bill into law in 2005 that would allow police to temporarily seize firearms from people who present a danger to themselves or others without requiring a warrant or judge's signature. It would come to be known as the Jake Laird Law.

The way it works is an officer who notices potential red flags submits a written statement to the court explaining why a person should be considered dangerous. A judge then must hold a hearing within 14 days after firearms are confiscated. Gun owners are allowed to fight the order.

If the firearms are retained, police must keep the guns until the court orders otherwise. A gun owner can petition for a return of the firearms every 180 days. Firearms that remain in police custody for at least five years can be destroyed.