Central Indiana's first theme park is coming in Summer 2026

SHERIDAN — The town of Sheridan is preparing to welcome a major new development. Local leaders say it will bring family fun and long-term economic benefits while preserving the area’s small-town charm.

SkyLake Theme Park, a multi-attraction development featuring water rides, year-round tubing, and dedicated adult zones, is set to break ground just off U.S. 31, about 10 minutes north of Grand Park.

"This is huge," said Silas Devaney, president of the Sheridan Town Council. "This is the first major development for our community. I think it's a one-of-a-kind for the county. The economic impact is limitless."

WRTV

"We wanted to be unique, something that fit the tone of our community, and we don't see a better fit," Devaney added.

The project is the brainchild of Hamilton County residents Sean Howard and Phillip Sack, who were inspired while watching their kids play sports at Grand Park.

"I've always asked people where they're from," Sack said.

"They would say, ‘Hey, what else is there to do around here?’ — and it kind of hit me that unless you're from here, you really don't know where to go or what to do."

SkyLake is being built with families in mind, but it will include options for all ages.

“That is correct,” Howard said when asked if the park would cater to adults.

“Even our putt-putt course will have an adult section. We want to make sure young professionals can come out here," his partner, Sack added.

The two partners emphasized the park's goal to foster quality time.

WRTV

“The thing we love about this is the phones are going to be put down and families will be able to do these attractions together,” Sack said. “They’ll be able to have an open canvas to create their own memory.”

Hamilton County Tourism CEO Karen Radcliff said the park fills a regional need.

“There’s certainly a need for the second-tier type of attraction, especially for families coming into the county because of Grand Park,” she said. “A water park, an amusement park would be something for them to do.”

Local officials hope SkyLake will bring sustained economic growth without sacrificing Sheridan’s identity.

“We start bringing economic growth to our community without the high-density housing that other communities have to rely on,” Devaney said.

Construction on SkyLake Theme Park is underway, with an official opening date to come Summer of 2026.