Changes recommended to north side area following deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — Changes could be coming to an area on Indy’s north side following a deadly hit and run.

“Tiffany was so kind. She never met a stranger. She loved laughing and cracking jokes,” Tiffany’s family member, Theresa Bonner said.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Tiffany Pricewas walking in the street when she was struck by a driver in an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Police say she was potentially struck again by the driver of a second unknown vehicle. She was killed in July of 2022.

“When she met that type of evil the world got a little bit darker,” Family member Phyllis Bailey said. The city says the area where the crash happened lacks an investment in pedestrian infrastructure. Price’s family says change in the area is long overdue.

“It’s overdue so to hear that the city is thinking about changing the traffic zone I’m excited about that, that pleases me, but it doesn’t bring Tiffany back,” Bonner added.

In a study done by the City’s Fatal Crash Review team, it recommends a formal crosswalk or installing a hawk signal – to make the area safer. A Hawk Signal is used stop traffic and allow people to cross safely.

“Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live,” Bailey added.

The city said while there is no timetable on when construction could happen on the changes - the area remains a priority for DWP’s traffic team.