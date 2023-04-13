Charges filed against 2 officers in Herman Whitfield III incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearing a year since the death of Herman Whitfield III in IMPD custody, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charged have been filed against two officers involved in the incident.

Whitfield died on April 25, 2022, after police responded to his parents' home for a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

He was stunned twice by a TASER with six officers on the scene.

In July 2022, the Marion County Coroner's Office has ruled that Herman Whitfield III's death while in police custody was a homicide, according to the family's attorneys.

On Thursday, the office of Ryan Mears announced there would be charges against the officers involved.

Officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad were indicted on multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide and Battery.

The officers were indicted by a grand jury of Marion County residents who reached a majority decision to indict.

The charges follow months of litigation by the Whitfield family to have body cam footage released to the public and

