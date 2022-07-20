INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it has received the coroner's report for the death of Herman Whitfield III, a man who died in police custody in April while suffering a mental health crisis, and can now move forward with the next steps in its investigation.

IMPD did not provide any details about the results of the coroner's report. WRTV has asked the Marion County Coroner's Office to determine when autopsy results will be publicly released.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has instructed Critical Incident Response Team investigators to finish its criminal investigation and present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office by the end of Friday, according to a Wednesday update from the department.

Once that is done, the prosecutor's office will determine whether criminal charges should be filed against any of the officers involved in Whitfield's arrest. A copy of the investigative file will also be provided to the FBI's Indianapolis Field Office, IMPD said.

A separate investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs to determine whether the officers involved in Whitfield's arrest followed department procedures. As of Wednesday, those officers remained on non-enforcement administrative duty.

"Based on a careful review of the facts and the Use of Force Board’s feedback, Chief Taylor will consider discipline up to a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board," the release states.

Indianapolis police have a strict policy aimed at preventing positional asphyxia, a deadly condition that happens when a handcuffed person is placed in a position that makes it hard for them to inhale and exhale.

Whitfield's family claims IMPD officers did not follow that policy when they handcuffed the 39-year-old and left him face-down on his belly for several minutes before he died in their custody on April 25.

Whitfield's parents and their lawyers filed a federal lawsuit last month against the City of Indianapolis and the six police officers involved, claiming police put his life at risk when they shocked and restrained him.

According to IMPD, police were called to Whitfield's home in the 3700 block of Morrison as he was suffering a mental crisis when officers handcuffed and shocked him with a Taser. Whitfield died later at a hospital.

IMPD has said the officers involved in Whitfield's arrest are Steven Sanchez, Adam Ahmad, Matthew Virt, Dominique Clark, Jordan Bull and Nicholas Mathew.

The department released body camera footage in late June — but the video was edited by a third party and does not show the full incident. WRTV has requested all 911 calls and dispatch notes, but the request was denied because the records are considered to be “investigatory records.”

“IMPD, as a general rule, does not release such documents without a subpoena,” IMPD previously said.

Taylor declined to comment on the video and would not answer specific questions as to whether he thought the officers followed department policy that night.

A statement issued on behalf of the Whitfield family in response to the video called the IMPD footage "a selective and biased account of the events."

"The CIV (Critical Incident Video) is biased in that it selectively includes narration and text to present a false narrative of what happened and leaves out important points which should be acknowledged by IMPD, but which the CIV shows," the family's statement reads in part.

This story will be updated.

RELATED | Herman Whitfield III's family, community call for IMPD to release full, unedited body camera video | Herman Whitfield III's death: What we know about the gifted pianist who died in IMPD custody | Herman Whitfield III's family responds to IMPD's critical incident report, calls for release of all video | IMPD releases body cam video in Herman Whitfield III's in-custody death | Family claims man died of positional asphyxia: 'You don't keep someone prone after they've been handcuffed' | Family says IMPD ignored man’s cries saying ‘I can’t breathe’ before he died in custody |