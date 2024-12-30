Charity vending machine helps HVAF in aftermath of homeless shelter fire

CARMEL — Helping Veterans and Families is starting the process to rebuild its homeless veterans shelter downtown after a fire. A special vending machine in Carmel hopes to help HVAF quickly recover.

The Giving Machine at Clay Terrace allows passersby to donate items of need to several Indiana charities, including HVAF. The selections include meals, winter clothes, or therapy sessions.

"The Giving Machine was a partner of ours before the fire, but they called right away and said, 'How can we help?'" said HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand.

The fire gutted the HVAF shelter and collapsed the building's roof. Hildebrand estimates it will take about two years to rebuild.

"We're thankful that our community cares about veterans, especially those facing homelessness, and are rallying around to get us through this fire," Hildebrand said.

Several Clay Terrace shoppers chose to use the Giving Machine to support HVAF, including Laramie Meyer and her son Logan.

"The power of giving...not only does it make you feel good inside, the best part is being able to help others," Laramie Meyer said.

"I was really curious to push the button," Logan Meyer said. "I was just thinking it was a really good thing to do."

The Giving Machine also features options to donate to Horizon House, the Ronald McDonald House, Second Helpings, and CARE International. It is available to use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.