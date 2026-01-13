Chasing the sun and vitamin D during cloudy Indiana winters

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a rare sight to see the sun shining in the January sky in Indiana.

The winter months are the cloudiest of the year.

Hoosiers know how to bundle up and take advantage of the sunshine when they see it.

"It's a good day for January," described Robin Miller. Miller was out for a walk with his dog, Maple, soaking up the sunshine on Monday. "Just the sunshine and crisp air. Clean air."

Miller says he tries to get outdoors at least three times a week.

"I get cabin fever very easily from a lack of sun," Miller continued.

On average, only about 25% of January days here are sunny, according to data from 1988 to 2025.

The lack of sunshine makes it hard to get vitamin D.

"Vitamin D is especially essential for bone health," said Teri Borho.

Borho is a Senior Clinical Dietitian at IU Health.

"For vitamin D deficiency, you can have rickets. At an older age, you can have osteopenia and osteoporosis, which is that brittle bone," Borho explained.

What does Borho recommend to Indiana residents?

"Everybody in Indiana should at least have a yearly vitamin D level checked," Borho said. "When you go for a yearly physical."

If you don't get enough vitamin D from the sun, you can supplement it in your diet.

Borho listed these as a few vitamin D-rich food sources:



Salmon

Eggs

Orange juice

Fortified milk

If that's not enough, your doctor might consider adding a daily vitamin.

"You can have a discussion with your healthcare provider to see if you need an over-the-counter vitamin D supplement, and if so, how much," Borho said.

For others, getting vitamin D comes from getting out of Indiana.

Shawn Hayes is a travel concierge. Her company, Travel with Shawn Hayes, keeps her busy with travel planning in January.

"About 40% of my clients are booking travel to go to the Caribbean or to go anywhere warm in the months of February," Hayes shared.

Hayes explained that most people will travel to warmer destinations during February.

"As soon as they've paid off those Christmas bills, they're looking to put that money towards their next trip," Hayes continued.

The top destinations include the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

If you suddenly get the itch to get away from Indiana winter, just remember...

"Last-minute is more expensive. So we definitely want to plan ahead," Hayes recommended.

If you're staying in Indiana, Borho says to soak up the sun when you can.

"Just get out whenever it's sunshiny, even if it's just for a few minutes," Borho said. "Every little bit helps."