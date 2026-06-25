Check your ticket! $50K lottery ticket sold in Lafayette

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Check your numbers because you could be $50,000 richer. A winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was sold in Lafayette Wednesday.

A news release from the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket was purchased from Meijer at 4901 State Road 26 E. in Lafayette.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 13-14-16-21-38 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app. Ticket holders can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.