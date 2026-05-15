Chemical reaction in Fishers High School science lab triggers heavy response from police, fire

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) — A chemical reaction in a science lab at Fishers High School Thursday triggered a heavy response from Fisher Police and Fire Departments.

A spokesperson with Hamilton Southeastern Schools told WRTV a teacher was preparing materials for an upcoming project for an AP Chemistry class.

Crews were able to safely destroy the substance, and no injuries were reported. Indiana State Police assisted with the investigation.

A school official confirmed that normal school operations will continue on Friday.