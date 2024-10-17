Chicken and meat recall hits central Indiana stores

INDIANAPOLIS — Another massive recall could affect some central Indiana customers.

Earlier this week, the USDA announced that protein producer BrucePac was recalling over 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that could contain listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was made during routine product testing.

The government agency released a list of retailers that could have products covered by the recall.

Nine central Indiana Gordon Food Service locations were listed.

In a statement provided to WRTV, Gordon Food Service said:

On October 9, 2024, BrucePac announced a large-scale recall of nearly 12 million pounds of cooked meats and poultry products. This recall has impacted food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across the country.





BrucePac chicken was used by Request Foods Inc. to produce Gordon Choice® Chicken Penne Entree with Alfredo Sauce; Lot code 24232. Gordon Food Service was notified of the recall on October 10, 2024, at which time the Food Safety Quality Assurance team immediately initiated recall procedures.



All Gordon Food Service Stores in the Indianapolis area immediately isolated and destroyed the recalled product. No unsafe or recalled product remains at any Gordon Food Service Stores.





According to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or outbreaks have been reported due to the consumption of these products.

Microbiologist Jonathan Warren works for Indy Food Safety Consulting. He shared many ways families can stay safe during recalls.

“Go to the Food Safety Inspection Service website, look at the lot codes that are on the products that you have in your fridge, verify the date codes, and make sure it doesn't match up with anything that could potentially be harmful,” explained Warren. “After you do that, you want to take it out of your fridge and you want to discard it so that no one in your household gets sick.”

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA Website.

Listeria symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, and nausea. If you experience any of these, seek medical help.