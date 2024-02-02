Children's Museum of Indianapolis celebrating Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis marked Black History Month with a special event for kids to learn through engagement and hands-on activities.

The first floor featured robots on displays from visiting scientist Dr. Carlotta Berry, a construction demo, book signing with Akilah Darden, an Indy based black-female owned company, art from Ess Mckee, and even storytelling from resident Portia Jackson.

WRTV Construction Demo station at Children's Museum Black History Month Celebration

“Black history is about people who did the right things,” said elementary student Laila Lewis.

Lewis came with her mom and explained what the month meant to her.

She joined dozens of other kids who stopped by the event that has been put on for decades at the museum.

WRTV Art station at Children's Museum Black History Month Celebration

"Schools have a lot of curriculum to cover and we're trying to make sure we fill the gaps," said Lindsey Delorey, the museum’s Public Events and Youth Programs Coordinator. "Black history is such an important subject, we want to make sure that kids and families have the opportunities to talk about these important topics."

The celebration not only provided families the opportunities to learn about trailblazers of the past, but also those right here in Indianapolis.

"Everybody doesn't know robotics, and everybody doesn't see a black or a woman scientist so it's important for them to see examples of what they can be,” said Dr. Berry.

WRTV Construction station at Children's Museum Black History Month Celebration

For Alona and her daughter, the event also provided a sense of inspiration.

"It's amazing. There's a lady over there with a construction company she started three-years-ago. I thought it was pretty cool to get people in different things other than the media or entertaining," she said. "To let them know they can do anything and be anything they want to be."

WRTV Children's Museum Black History Month Celebration

To learn about the Black History Month exhibit in the museum, click here.