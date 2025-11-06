Children's Museum of Indianapolis shines on Good Morning America with GMI's Kaitlyn Kendall

INDIANAPOLIS — Good Morning America’s 50 States in 50 Weeks series turned the national spotlight on Indiana, broadcasting live from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Good Morning Indiana's Kaitlyn Kendall got to share all the good the state has to offer.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW

“Hello George, I am at the Children's Museum in Indianapolis. It is just one of many amazing things that make Indiana such a great place. Here are even more of them all in 90 seconds,” Kendall added as the package rolled.

The segment highlighted Indiana’s landmarks and culture, calling the state “the crossroads of America” and noting its caves, the Indiana Dunes, the Indianapolis 500, a deep love of basketball, and cultural touchpoints from the Jackson 5 to the setting for A Christmas Story. The story also pointed out that Indiana is the nation’s top popcorn-producing state.

At the museum, 12-year-old Micah — decked out with a sign — told the broadcast, “My favorite part about the Children's Museumis the big Beyond Spaceship Earth exhibit,which is a big model of the International SpaceStation that you actually get to play in.”

Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, said the national recognition reflects the work of museum staff and the community. “We are so thankful for our supportive community. We're going to keep igniting joy, wonder, and curiosity for another 100 years,” she said. She called the experience “a little bit surreal,” adding that the team’s efforts are being “recognized and appreciated on a national scale.”

Describing the Dinosphere experience, Pace Robinson said, “Yes, you really get to go back into time into the age of the dinosaurs,and we didn't want to just display fossils,we wanted to let. You take part in discovery so you can actually dig up dinosaur bones, talk to a paleontologist, all within the day to night cycle within the Cretaceous. It's really cool.”

The live segment closed with an invite to everyone to some visit Indiana and the museum. Kendall signed off from the museum for WRTV, noting, “Obviously this is my hometown, born and raised here in Indiana, and I gotta say it's my favorite state to be in, but I might just be biased, guys.”