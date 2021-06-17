Chris Handberg stepping down as executive director of Indy Pride

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride announced Thursday its executive director Chris Handberg will be resigning at the end of Pride Month.

After four years in the position, Handberg says he will be stepping down on Wednesday, June 30 due to developments in his personal career.

In a news release, Indy Pride reports it has already begun the search to find Handberg’s replacement as they currently are engaged in conversations with multiple candidates.

Tanner Alexander, Indy Pride's board president, stated that much of the non-profit's success over the last few years is because of Handberg's leadership.

“I have truly been privileged to work alongside the most dedicated, passionate, and selfless people I have ever met," Handberg stated in a release. “When I started, Indy Pride wanted to move beyond being ‘just a festival’ to an organization that provides meaningful engagement with its community, establishes strong partnerships with organizations, and has a foundation to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people across Indiana. I believe we have seen major growth and accomplished those goals. I am ready to have a personal shift of focus and remain excited to see what is next for Indy Pride.”

As the announcement of Handberg's resignation came through on Thursday, so did the confirmation of an in-person Pride Parade in October.

WRTV first reported to readers in April that Indy Pride was holding out for a fall in-person parade in hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding by that time.

The details of the parade were not readily available at the time of this announcement, but the organization says it has several other events to announce in the near future.

The virtual Indy Pride Festival last weekend had over 35,000 attendees, according to Indy Pride. Indy Pride states "the organization is poised for growth and ready for a continued change driven by dynamic leaders and change-makers."

“We’ve grown so much as an organization and as a community. I expect the next chapter to be filled with even more growth and learning, and I couldn’t be more excited for the vision and potential ahead of us,” Alexander said.