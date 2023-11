INDIANAPOLIS — Two central Indiana holiday staples are up for big awards this holiday season.

Indianapolis Zoo's Christmas at the Zoo and the Carmel Christkindmarkt have been nominated for USA Today's 10 Best lists.

Christkindlmarkt has been named the Best Holiday Market in the contest three times prior (2019, 2021 and 2022).

In 2022, Christmas at the Zoo was named the fifth best zoo lights in the country.

