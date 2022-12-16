Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time

CARMEL — For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
The market has only been in existence since 2017 and was voted No. 1 in 2019 and 2021 as well.
Carmel Christkindlmarkt is open every day through Christmas Eve. It will also be open December 26 -30.
Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo was named the fifth best zoo lights in the country. The Cincinnati Zoo took the top honors in that category for 2022.
TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby