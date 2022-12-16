Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time

CARMEL — For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.

The market has only been in existence since 2017 and was voted No. 1 in 2019 and 2021 as well.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt is open every day through Christmas Eve. It will also be open December 26 -30.

Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo was named the fifth best zoo lights in the country. The Cincinnati Zoo took the top honors in that category for 2022.