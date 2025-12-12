Circle Centre Mall to rebrand as "Traction Yards" in $600M redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle Centre Mall is officially being rebranded as "Traction Yards" as developers move forward with a $600 million redevelopment project transforming the downtown property into a mixed-use district.

Hendricks Commercial Properties announced that the new name reflects their vision to convert the two-city-block site from an enclosed retail mall into an open-air urban neighborhood featuring retail, dining, entertainment, residential units, office space, and public plazas.

"Traction Yards will be a destination that symbolizes movement, connection, and the next chapter of downtown Indianapolis," said Rob Gerbitz, President and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. "This brand captures the spirit of what we're creating, which is a place where people want to be every day, not just during special events or conventions."

The name pays homage to Indianapolis' industrial and rail heritage while signaling forward momentum for the area.

The glass mall structure will be completely replaced with an open-air design featuring trees and brick storefronts.

Plans include:

• 400,000 sq. ft. of retail, dining, and entertainment

• 100,000 sq. ft. of office space

• 300+ residential units

• 100,000 sq. ft. of outdoor public space

• Pedestrian-focused design with street-level activity

Construction began earlier this year, with the southern half of the mall already closed and completely vacant south of Maryland Street.

All tenants inside Circle Centre Mall must vacate by December 31, 2025, though exterior-facing businesses will continue operating during the transition.

The skywalk connecting the mall to the Omni Severin Hotel will be permanently removed as part of the redevelopment.

The redevelopment will happen in two phases, with the first major phase targeted for completion by 2029.