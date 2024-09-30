Watch Now
City declares September 30th 'Cole Hocker Day' to honor Olympic Gold medalist

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is celebrating one of its own.

September 30, 2024, is now declared "Cole Hocker Day" to honor the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Hocker was recognized with a proclamation ceremony presented by Councilor Nick Roberts at Lugar Plaza on Monday.

Hocker won the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meter in a record 3 minutes and 27.65 seconds at this year's Paris Olympics.

The Olympian is a Cathedral High School graduate.

