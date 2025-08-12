City-County Council approve new curfew for Indy's youth

INDIANAPOLIS — A new curfew is in effect for the next 120 days for youth in Indianapolis. City-County Council approved a new curfew at Monday night's meeting.

Under the new proposal, children 14 and under will not be allowed out after 9 p.m. on any day. Children 15 to 16 cannot be out later than 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

17-year-olds were removed from the curfew hours when councilors passed the final vote.

The curfew is a response to violent incidents involving teens that happened last month, specifically, the mass shooting downtown over the 4th of July holiday.