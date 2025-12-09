INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili will not seek re-election at the end of his term, he announced on Tuesday.

According to a release, Osili is "considering his next steps in service" to the city.

The democrat, who has served as the City-County Council President for the past eight years, plans to continue serving on the council.

“Serving as Council President has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Osili said in a statement. “This decision comes after deep reflection. Stepping back from the presidency allows me to focus my energy where it’s most needed and continue serving our city with the same commitment that has guided my work from the beginning.”

The release said Osili served as president during the COVID-19 pandemic and is known for "forging relationships and leading initiatives that brought together councilors, neighborhood leaders, the administration, state lawmakers, and business and nonprofit partners."

In the release, Osili also thanked the residents of Indianapolis.

“Public service only works when it is rooted in community. The voices and advocacy of our neighbors shaped so many of our decisions,” he said.

As for his future, Osili said he would reveal his plans later.

“I will have more to share soon,” Osili said. “For now, my focus remains on the day-to-day work our neighbors count on us to do.”