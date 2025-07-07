City-County Councilor Crista Carlino stepping down from the Democratic Caucus

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic City-County Councilor Crista Carlino is stepping down from the Democratic Caucus, Carlino told WRTV on Monday.

This comes after Carlino announced late last month that she would resign from several committees following her recent call for Mayor Joe Hogsett to step down from his position.

“I think that's the best decision for me at this time,” Carlino said. “It’s unfortunate. But for me, lack of leadership, abuse of power, and inequitable application of the caucus rules really led me to make this decision. I feel that I’m justified in stepping down for that reason.”

Carlino shared that while she is leaving the caucus, she is not leaving the party.

“I’m still a proud Democrat. I am the Democrat precinct committee person elected for my neighborhood and the Democratic City-County Council woman elected for my community, but I just won’t be caucusing with the Marion County Democratic caucus moving forward,” Carlino said.