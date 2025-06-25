City-County Councilor Crista Carlino steps down from committees amid calls for Mayor Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic City-County Councilor Crista Carlino has announced her resignation from several committees following her recent call for Mayor Joe Hogsett to step down from his position.
This development is linked to a report released last month regarding the administration's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Hogsett's former chief of staff, Thomas Cook.
In late May, an independent committee found that both the Hogsett administration and the City-County Council were legally compliant in all instances related to the complaints.
However, last week at the City-County Council meeting, survivors and advocates addressed councilors, expressing their concerns that the investigation was too narrow in scope. There, Carlino publicly called for Hogsett's resignation.
On Wednesday, Carlino shared a statement with WRTV confirming her decision to step away from her roles on multiple committees, while affirming her intention to remain as a City-County Councilor and continue her work as a member of the Democratic caucus.
FULL STATEMENT
When I called for the Mayor’s resignation and Council leaders to step down from their leadership roles in a recent City County Council Committee meeting, I did so because I felt it was the right thing to do in my heart at the time.
I did so after months of heading the charge of the Investigative Committee, and after talking with some of my colleagues, but I did not inform the Mayor, Democratic Caucus, or Leaders of those actions I was planning to take. My statements came as a shock to them all, but that was not the aim of my statements. I deeply apologize to my fellow Councilors in the Democratic Caucus for taking steps outside our members without their knowledge, and for any undue stress and disappointment my actions caused them.
To the President, a leader I’ve always respected and supported– and to our Vice President, a survivor and fighter that is known for standing tall in the face of adversity, I apologize for the extreme accountability I called for in such a public way, without you there to discuss or defend your leadership and actions. I’m sorry for not affording you the chance to address my concerns as individuals. While the treatment of survivors in the June full Council meeting was deeply disturbing, and the basis of the grounds for my calls for stepping down, it has been misconstrued that the two of them personally and directly impacted the investigation–for which I have no claim or proof. Nor is this a claim I’m making today. I’m especially regretful for the personal, traumatic pain my actions caused the Vice President to relive, and wholeheartedly express my remorse for it. No one deserves that. And I’m sincerely sorry.
I stand with my 24 fellow colleagues on the Council in a concerted effort to move forward, unified, with the aim of ensuring the City of Indianapolis has a strong group of fearless leaders who are committed to doing the work to move through the difficult work that remains before us.
I knew when I accepted the President’s request to serve as Chair of the Council’s Investigative Committee that the role would not be an easy one. I accepted it anyway, knowing the results of the investigation could have damaging consequences for the City, our leaders, our workers, and even the Democratic Party. But I also believed the results would yield knowledge, reveal potentially flawed processes, systems, and structures, and garner a plethora of solutions to improve and prevent issues moving forward. We codified the committee’s existence, outlined in law the parameters of what the independent investigation would be, and the committee ultimately retained a law firm to support us in this work.
On Wednesday September 4th, 2024, according to media outlets, a city employee who I considered a colleague and friend was fired by the Hogsett administration for “inappropriate sexual misconduct”.
Tuesday September 10th, 2024, the Committee on Committees meeting was held where Council leaders met to name the Investigative committee makeup and chairperson. That Chairperson was me.
I did not step down as Chair of the committee in spite of my friendship with a fired employee because I did not then and still do not believe there was a conflict of interest, nor was the nature of our relationship overly personal or inappropriate. The news of firings was public, and I fully assumed those cases published in the media would be part of the investigation–as was outlined in law.
With no personal knowledge of the HR findings on this individual, and with the serious action of their firing, I immediately distanced myself from this person in order to protect the integrity of the investigation that I knew was coming.
Over the course of the investigation timeline, I expressed both publicly in committee and privately with legal experts my concerns for the scope, including search terms and individuals that I felt were being left out–whether intentionally or unintentionally. Some changes were made, but I don’t believe the scope was expanded far enough. And to say I personally restricted the scope is an absolute falsehood.
As of today, not only is there no meeting on the calendar for the Investigative Committee, my colleagues on the Council understandably feel I’ve shifted the focus onto myself by publicly calling for the Mayor to resign and for our Council Leadership to step down from their roles as President and Vice President. To be clear, this is not about me. I made those difficult calls with the survivors and the City’s workforce in mind–not with any political motive. My sole aim was to center those who were impacted and demonstrate their concerns were being heard. I’m sorry if I failed those survivors and workers as well.
Instead of holding ourselves to account, the personal attacks, defamatory lies, profane remarks and conspiracy theories have begun to surface both in public and private. We are at an impasse. Deflection and false accusations have become the rhetoric. This is not who we are. My colleagues on the Council have lost faith in my leadership and are placing blame on me, and I accept that. I accept responsibility for not doing more. I could have worked harder to push the firm. I could have been more vocal sooner about my concerns over the scope. I could have stepped aside when my friend was fired. I didn’t. And I should be held to account.
This is why effective immediately, and with a heavy and apologetic heart, I am stepping away from my roles as Chair of the Investigation Committee, Chair of Parks & Recreation Committee, and Co-Chair of the Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee. And finally from my designated proxy role on the Community Corrections Advisory Board.
It is my hope and intention to move forward as a member of the Democratic Caucus and fulfill my duty and oath as the representative for the constituents in District 11 as their City-County Councilor. And I am deeply sorry for the distractions and disruptions my actions surrounding this work have caused in the hampering of services and support I’ve been able to deliver to those I represent, and to those who serve our city. Indianapolis and Marion County deserve better. And I will continue to show up and strive to serve with integrity, as the people so graciously have empowered me to do.