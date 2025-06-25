City-County Councilor Crista Carlino steps down from committees amid calls for Mayor Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic City-County Councilor Crista Carlino has announced her resignation from several committees following her recent call for Mayor Joe Hogsett to step down from his position.

This development is linked to a report released last month regarding the administration's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Hogsett's former chief of staff, Thomas Cook.

In late May, an independent committee found that both the Hogsett administration and the City-County Council were legally compliant in all instances related to the complaints.

However, last week at the City-County Council meeting, survivors and advocates addressed councilors, expressing their concerns that the investigation was too narrow in scope. There, Carlino publicly called for Hogsett's resignation.

On Wednesday, Carlino shared a statement with WRTV confirming her decision to step away from her roles on multiple committees, while affirming her intention to remain as a City-County Councilor and continue her work as a member of the Democratic caucus.

