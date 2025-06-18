Calls for Hogsett's resignation continue as survivors speak out at committee meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to allocate $300,000 to cover final invoices from law firm Fisher Phillips passed out of committee Tuesday evening.

The meeting was meant to provide a space for survivors of sexual harassment and their advocates to speak directly to the council.

This stems from many feeling their voices weren't heard during last week's heated meeting when law enforcement forcibly removed ex-Hogsett staffer Lauren Roberts from the chambers.

Many shared their experiences at the podium.

“In my first government job at 22 I was sexually harassed repeatedly by elected prosecutors," one survivor said.

“Because I’m 6’9 and 340 pounds, I shouldn’t be able to be sexually harassed by a woman,” said another.

The survivors' testimonies moved Councilor Crista Carlino, who also served as Chair of the Investigative Committee.

“I am calling for the resignation of Mayor Joe Hogsett and furthermore, I am calling for the resignation of our Council President and Vice President from their leadership posts," Carlino said.

Carlino is calling for accountability for how the scope of the Fisher Phillips investigation was laid out.

She says it was “narrow” and kept to former employees.

Carlino also shared her personal experiences of abuse, and apologized for not speaking out against Mayor Hogsett sooner.

“I, too, am a survivor. This has caused me a lot of retraumatization. I want to apologize for my personal delay in arriving to these remarks tonight. It’s been very difficult for me, for my family," she said.

Carlino’s comments echo what many voiced Tuesday evening.

“Remove Joe Hogsett from the party and demand he resign as mayor," one survivor said.

“Do what is right in calling for Joe Hogsett’s resignation," said another.

Now that Proposal 164 passed 7-5 out of the Administration and Finance Committee, it’ll head to the full City County Council for a vote.

The city has paid $150,000 to Fisher Phillips as of last year.

The corporation counsel says Fisher Phillips has billed the city $350,000 so far.

