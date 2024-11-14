City-County Councilors make Million Dollar choice: Parks or Roads

INDIANAPOLIS — All 25 members of the Indianapolis City-County Council have decided where $1 million will go to improve their district.

Mayor Hogsett's 2025 budget implemented the $25 million initiative that allows each councilor to pick between a park project or a roadway project from the Department of Public Works.

“It shows that the government's listening and government can be adaptive to some very pressing quality of life issues that don't work," explained Councilor Andy Nielsen.

Nielsen decided to use his district's allocation to address safety concerns at the intersection of Ritter and Pleasant Run Parkway.

Nielsen hopes the million dollars will go to extend sidewalks to connect Irvington to Downtown Indianapolis.

“One of the most consistent direct messages on social media, emails, text messages, out and about in the community was why can we not create connectivity," Nielsen said.

19 of the City's 25 councilors decided to support a Department of Public Works project.

“I’m encouraged to hear that other counselors are focused on making sure their streets and sidewalks are safer for all users," Nielsen added.

Meanwhile, on the city's far west side, Councilor Crista Carlino is working to support a park.

“I typically use a worst-first approach when it comes to how I allocate dollars and prioritize projects in the district. But in this case, it was more about preservation community wellness, and quality of life," Carlino said while discussing the status of Robey Park.

“I know there are members of this community who love and value this project and this park and have for generations. I know any investments that we see here will be maintained and carried forth for years to come," Carlino added.

Both councilors feel the initiative allows city officials to connect with their constituents and fix neighborhood issues in a more timely manner.

“I think it shows that we're listening, we're paying attention, and that we can be nimble to address very pressing needs in our community," Nielsen said.

City officials say numerous steps must be completed before any work can be done. They are hopeful construction can begin on some projects in spring 2025.