City of Beech Grove to change its name while Taylor Swift is in town

BEECH GROVE — The City of Beech Grove is getting ready to welcome Swifties during the global superstar’s Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis with Main Street (Taylor’s Version).

Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman made a proclamation in honor of Taylor Swift's visit that from November 1-3, the city will temporarily be called Beech Grove (Taylor’s Version).

"The second I heard Taylor was coming to town, I was like there's an opportunity here," said Samantha Stratton, the Beech Grove clerk-treasurer.

Stratton is a self-proclaimed Swiftie and knows the impact the Eras Tour can have on the city.

"Some people have been saying it's going to be like three Super Bowls in one weekend," said Stratton.

Stratton also owns Silver Linings Coffeehouse. Two-years-ago with the release of Swift's Midnights album, she started hosting listening sessions and other Taylor-themed events.

"The first listening session I did, I didn't ask people to RSVP, I didn't have tickets, I was like this could be a fun thing, maybe we get a couple dozen people. I had to turn away 150 people," said Stratton.

Part of that is why Stratton is behind Main Street (Taylor's Version). The hope is to pull some of the estimated 200,00 people from downtown Indianapolis, ten miles south.

"We're so close to downtown Indianapolis, were so close to everything. I think people sometimes overlook that," said Stratton.

Starting November 1, 11 restaurants and businesses will host Taylor-themed events throughout the whole weekend.

There will also be a block party on November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's a full list of participating businesses:

5th Ave Grill and Bar

Alice & Agnes – Taylor Swift-themed décor, bracelets and a 13 percent discount on merch

Eckstein Shoe Store

Gwendolyn Lee – Taylor’s Chai Sugar Cookies

Hey Now Pizza – Taylor Swift-themed pizza the “Midnights Snack” and a $19.89 combo

Napoli Villa – The Lavender Haze Martini, and 15% for anyone dressed in a Taylor Era

Rustic Root – Popstar-inspired high tea with the Taylor Swift-inspired theme, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me, at tea time, everybody agrees”

Scarlet Grove

Silver Linings Coffeehouse – Taylor themed drinks, friendship bracelets, merch, and the following events: Taylorween on October 31, Reputation-themed day on November 1, Taylor-themed drinks and Block Party on November 2, and “Track 5 Sunday” on November 3.

Spalding Jewelry

The Local Radish – Bracelet making Station, Taylor Swift sticker giveaways, snacks and merch

"If we weren't taking advantage of this, I think we'd miss an opportunity as a city," said Coffman.

Coffman says over the last few years, the city has invested $1 million into their Main Street and wants to be able to showcase the businesses moving down there.

