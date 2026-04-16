City of Bloomington moving away from Flock following months of evaluation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thompson said Wednesday that the City is not renewing its contract with Flock LPR following months-long evaluation.

The City said it will look at other technologies and providers that "better balance public safety needs with privacy protections, transparency, accountability and public trust."

Provided by Flock Safety A Flock Safety license plate reader camera.

According to a press release, the contract with Flock expired on March 5, 2026.

City officials said evaluations were underway prior to March 5, when the Bloomington Common Council passed a resolution calling for additional oversight of the City's Flock cameras and requested a report from the Bloomington Police Department regarding access to Flock data.

As part of the review, Mayor Thompson directed immediate steps to narrow and govern the system's use during the transitional period. The Flock data will only be accessed by the BPD and will not be shared with outside agencies.

Data collected by Bloomington cameras was previously shared with other Indiana law enforcement agencies authorized by department policy. Sharing will no longer be allowed, and the data will not be visible to any outside agency. Outside agencies will also not be allowed to query for the data.

Bloomington's Flock System includes:



11 permanently mounted license plate reader cameras

Four permanently mounted video cameras

Four mobile trailer systems equipped for license plate reading, video recording and gunshot detection

The release says that other local jurisdictions, including Indiana University and Monroe County, use similar systems under their own policies.

The License plate reader cameras capture a photo of the back of a vehicle and its license plate as it travels on a public roadway. Per BPD policy and reporting, the system does not:



Use facial recognition

Does not contain, collect or reveal vehicle registration information such as a driver’s name or address

Does not create profiles based on personal traits or demographic information

Search results will only show a still image and timestamp tied to a vehicle observation, not a personal identity profile.

WRTV

The City's review also considered documented examples of how the department solved cases using Flock, including the safe recovery of a kidnapping victim, identified a suspect in a homicide investigation a suspect in a sexual assault case.

“We take civil liberties seriously. We take public safety seriously. Those are shared obligations of good government,” Mayor Kerry Thomson said in the release. “This review made clear that if this tool is used, it must be used under narrow parameters, strong accountability, and clear public safeguards. We are continuing to evaluate whether other options may better serve the community.”

“Everyone in Bloomington deserves to be safe and to feel safe,” said Chief Michael Diekhoff in the release. “The goal is to support good police work with tools that are effective, carefully governed, and understood by the public. As Bloomington moves away from Flock, it is important that we do so responsibly and without creating avoidable gaps in public safety.”

Chief Diekhoff submitted a report on the city's use of Flock on Wednesday following a memo from the mayor to the Bloomington Common Council.

Both the review and the memo, along with additional information about the Flock system, will be presented at the Council's April 22 meeting.

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