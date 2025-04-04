City of Carmel helps residents with debris cleanup

CARMEL — Before the latest round of rain moved in on Friday, people in Carmel were out cleaning up after their neighborhood was hit by an EF-1 tornado. The tornado had winds up to 110 miles an hour on Wednesday.

Downed trees, fences and debris still linger in parts of Carmel. While clean-up is underway, the city is asking residents to place as much debris as they can on the curb, and the city will pick it up for free.

"There was a ton of debris," said Colleen Rusnak.

Collen Rusnak spent the day picking up sticks and limbs in her yard.

"I've lived here 40 years. this is one of the worst storms I've ever been a part of," she said. "It was very loud. It sounded like a train."

The tornado caused damage in the area of 126th and Gray Rd.

"It ripped the roof off our neighbor's house, went right into the fence, knocked down power lines into Gray Rd.," she said.

Carmel's city council gave the city and parks $300,000 in emergency funding to help with cleanup.

It means residents don't have to pay to get the mess picked up as long as they can get it to the curb.

"I think it was well needed there. There are homes that have been very badly damaged, streets and roads so I am in support of it. It was needed, and I'm glad that funding was available," said Rusnak.

Neighbors, businesses, and work crews like Whitman Roofing Company are already hard at work.

"Very busy. Sun up to sun down, but when people are in need, you gotta help them," said Sales Manager Blake Ayres.

While Blake Ayres checked for damaged or missing shingles, he offered advice for those concerned about approaching weekend storms.

"I tell homeowners if you've got trees in your yard look in your trees. Look for broken branches that could blow down with the winds we have coming through. If you have any loose shingles, make sure you get somebody out there to get that buttoned up so you don't sustain any more damage," said Ayres.

The city of Carmel said if you have concerns or if something falls onto your home, call 911.

If it is a non-life-threatening request, you are asked to call 311.