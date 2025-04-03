Watch Now
BLOG: Severe Weather Alert for Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Central Indiana was upgraded to the moderate risk category (level 4/5 risk) for severe weather. The most significant threat is expected between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., with damaging wind gusts possible at speeds exceeding 70 mph. Flooding is also a potential threat.

MORE | ALERT: Severe storms and heavy rain expected through tonight

8:30 p.m. - A Tornado warning was issued for Parke, Putnam, and Vermillion counties until 9 p.m.

8:15 p.m. - A tornado warning was issued in Vigo, Vermillion, and Parke counties until 8:30 p.m.

4:20 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Central Indiana until 11 p.m.

3 p.m. - SEMII TRUCKS ROLL OVER ON I-65: A strong wind gust caused semi trucks to roll over on I-65 northbound near the Lowell exit ramp, Indiana State Police said on Facebook. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

