City of Carmel to host first ever EidFest

CARMEL — The City of Carmel is set to host its first-ever EidFest, the committee announced on Thursday.

Eid is the Arabic word for "festival" or "feast", and marks the end of a fast or pilgrimage.

The free event is open to the public and will feature cultural performances, the art of henna and food.

The event committee promises EidFest to be a vibrant event of culture and community, celebrating Muslim heritage worldwide.

The committee wants to make folks aware that the road surrounding the fountain at Civic Square will be closed to vehicles, and bicycling is encouraged.

Free parking will be available at the following locations:



Civic Square Garage, 50 Red Truck Rd.

Veterans Way Garage at Carmel City Center, 100 City Center Dr.

The Center Public Parking at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts,

819 3rd Ave. SW

Proscenium Garage, 1225 Veterans Way

EidFest is free and open to the public. It's happening on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Square.